BREAKING NEWS: Murder suspect in custody after leading police on chase

Posted at 8:31 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 08:38:15-04

A suspect wanted in a double murder is in custody.

According to North Port Police, officers responded to a disturbance on Mallicoat Road just before midnight Wednesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a man getting into a vehicle. They say they tried to stop him, but the man fled in the vehicle down I-75.

Police say the vehicle was forced to stop near mile marker 192 and the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

NPPD and SSO conducted a massive search in the area, shutting down the interstate.

Just after 8 am, Friday morning, police say they found and arrested the suspect, Dima Tower, near I-75 and Laurel Rd.

