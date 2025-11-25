Deputies: Man bought gun for teen, later used in deadly Port Charlotte shooting

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say bought a gun for another teenager and it was used to kill another teenager.

According to detectives, 25-year-old Antonio Felix bought a gun at a local gun shop and gave it to 19-year-old Michael Balunas. Balunas is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 17-year-old Anthony Romero.

The sheriff's office said Balunas asked Felix to get him a gun because of a long-standing "deadly beef" with Romero.

Because Balunas was on probation, investigators said he couldn't buy a gun, but gave Felix the cash. The sheriff's office said Felix bought the gun on April 11, 2025 and picked it up on April 24. Detectives said that same day, Balunas posted photos with the gun on social media and bragged about "legally" having it.

On July 5, 2025, the sheriff's office said Balunas shot and killed Romero near Hernando Avenue and Easy Street in Port Charlotte. Balunas was hit in the leg as the two exchanged gunfire, the sheriff's office said.

18-year-old Octavion Washington was also arrested and charged as a principle for the homicide.

Felix is charged with Obtaining a Firearm for an Unauthorized Person, a third-degree felony.

