BREAKING: Two people injured in Port Charlotte house fire

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla — One person was airlifted to a hospital on Thursday afternoon, after first responders pulled them out of a burning house in Port Charlotte.

Fire fighters say an ambulance took a second person to the hospital.

Video shows flames shooting out of one side of the house

Fire fighters say they got a call to the house on McGuire Avenue just after 1:30 pm.

Fire fighters say three cars were also damaged in the fire and a cat was killed.

Neighbors could see the smoke from several homes away

The fire marshal is on scene and will investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story, we will update it as soon as there is new information.