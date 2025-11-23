Port Charlotte pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV at US 41 intersection

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A tragic pedestrian accident occurred Saturday night at the intersection of US 41 and Conway Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

According to authorities, a 36-year-old man from Port Charlotte was driving an SUV southbound on US 41, approaching Conway Boulevard, around 10:22 PM. As the driver attempted to turn left onto Conway Boulevard, he struck a 57-year-old man from Port Charlotte who was in the intersection.

The pedestrian sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The driver was not injured in the crash.

The Charlotte County authorities have confirmed that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

