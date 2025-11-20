Deputies arrest Port Charlotte High School student over alleged online threat

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said a Port Charlotte High School student was arrested Thursday, after the student allegedly posted a threat to “bomb and kill” a teacher on Instagram.

According to deputies, an FBI intake specialist received a tip about the post and alerted the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the school resource deputy and detectives identified the student based on their social media account, who was then arrested.

According to he sheriff's office, the student told deputies that "the post was made out of frustration towards the teacher, and she realized she should not have done it."

Sheriff Bill Prummell said all threats are taken seriously.

“Stating after the fact that you did not mean it does not take the seriousness of these types of threats away. Once the post is out there, the damage is done, and there is no sympathy for your regret. We will continue to take every school threat seriously and hold each and every person behind them accountable.” - Sheriff Bill Prummell.

PCHS Principal James Vernon also wrote an email to families on Thursday to explain the situation, and said in part that:

"We encourage families to speak with their students about the seriousness of making or posting threats whether online, or in person, and the substantial consequences that can result."

The student faces charges related to the threat and has been booked into jail.