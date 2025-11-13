Charlotte Co. inmate pleads guilty to killing another inmate, facing death penalty

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate at the Charlotte Correctional Institution said in court that he is guilty of killing James Howze, an inmate at the same prison.

According to the State Attorney's Office, William Tulenko pled guilty as charged and gave up his right to a trial.

Back in February 2024, prosecutors said Howze was strangled to death while alone in a cell with Tulenko.

At the time of the death, State Attorney Amira Fox said Tulenko had a pending murder charge against him for killing another inmate in Santa Rosa County. Tulenko was sentenced to life in prison in that case on June 7.

Howze was serving a life sentence in prison for murder, home invasion-robbery and kidnapping. According to Fox, he also had a pending case for allegedly killing an inmate in Franklin County.

Tulenko will be back in court on February 18, 2026 for the penalty phase. The judge will determine if Tulenko should be in prison for the rest of his life, or be put to death.