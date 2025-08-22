FORECAST: The chance of rain goes up this weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, August 22nd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up very warm with an onshore flow out of the west. That west wind will continue today between 5-10mph pushing in scattered showers and storms this morning and anytime throughout the afternoon. The rain chance today is around 50%. Temperatures this afternoon will climb in the low 90s, which is right on track for this time of the year.

No major change as we start the weekend. Moisture will still be streaming across the area Saturday giving us a 60% chance of showers and storms on and off throughout the day. That chance of rain doesn't change much on Sunday, staying around 60%. Highs both days will be in the low 90s.

Next week, we start to get back to a more typical raining season pattern.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.