FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms return today

Here is your forecast for Thursday, August 21st, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! The weather pattern changes today bringing back showers and storms to Southwest Florida.

We are waking up very warm with an onshore flow out of the west. That west wind will continue today between 5-10mph pushing in scattered showers and storms this morning and anytime throughout the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures today will climb in the low 90s, which is right on track for this time of the year.

The forecast for tomorrow is identical to today with a 50% chance of on and off showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

No major change as we start the weekend. Moisture will still be streaming across the area Saturday giving us a 50% chance of showers and storms. That chance of rain doesn't change much on Sunday staying around 40-50%. Highs both days will be in the low 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

