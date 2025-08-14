FORECAST: Scattered coastal thunderstorms expected this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Thursday, August 14th, 2025.

This morning we are waking up in the upper 70s and low 80s with partly sunny skies and few coastal showers. This afternoon temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures up to 105°.

Storms chances will be mainly focused along I-75 after 1pm and should die down around 8pm. Inland should be mainly dry.

The rain chances will continue around 40-50% into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances will start to return to 60-70% on Sunday into next week as high pressure weakens

We are continuing to watch Erin in the Atlantic, which should become our first hurricane of season on Friday. Still models take Erin north of the Caribbean islands, then turns north. That track would keep it away from Southwest Florida. We are also watching an area of low pressure in the Southwest Gulf, but it should move over Mexico on Friday ending those chances. For full update on the tropics click here.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

