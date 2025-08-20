FORECAST: The chance of rain comes way down today thanks to Hurricane Erin

Good morning, Southwest Florida! Big changes to the forecast today as the chance of rain comes way down today all thanks to Hurricane Erin as it pulls north in the Atlantic.

We are waking up dry with temperatures in the upper 70s this morning. Today we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 90s. We are forecasting 94° today which is just above our average of 92° for this time of the year. We are only going to see a 20-30% chance of an isolated shower or two as drier air moves in on a west-northwesterly flow around Hurricane Erin.

This only last for one day before our chance of rain goes up again tomorrow as a westerly wind taps into the moisture of the Gulf and that will give us a 50% and showers and storms that will arrive earlier in the day.

Friday will bring a similar forecast to Thursday with a 50% chance of showers and storms on a westerly wind. Highs will be in the low 90s.

TRENT ARIC

