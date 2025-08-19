FORECAST: The chance of rain stays high this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, August 19th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up once again warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s inland and low 80s along the coast. The good news is that it's dry this morning, so no issues are expected at the bus stop or the commute to work. Through lunch we stay dry with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the mid 90s. We are forecasting 94° today and that is a few degrees above our average of 92°.

Showers and storms will once again arrive later this afternoon with the bulk of the rain between 4PM-8PM. The chance of rain today is near 70%. The wet weather will die down after midnight and overnight mostly clear with lows falling back in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow, as the wind shifts as Hurricane Erin pulls north away from the Bahamas and over the Atlantic, our winds shift out of the northwest. That will pull in drier air and push what few isolated showers that develop inland and towards the east coast. We are looking at just a 30% chance of a shower or two tomorrow with highs in the low 90s.

The rain chance comes up a bit on Thursday as westerly wind taps into the moisture of the Gulf and that will give us a 50% and showers and storms that will arrive earlier in the day.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

