FORECAST: Our chance of rain goes up today and tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Monday, August 18th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm with temperatures in the upper 70s. This afternoon lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 90s. We will see a 60-70% chance of rain this afternoon mainly between 5PM and 7PM before the rain gets a push off the coast and diminishes after sunset. Overnight, a few passing clouds and warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow, our chance of rain stays high between 60-70% as the pattern remains relatively unchanged. Temperatures will once again be in the mid 90s.

Wednesday, as Hurricane Erin pulls north in the Atlantic off the east coast of the United States, the wind changes direction and we will see the wind out of the northwest and that will allow for a few showers to develop early, but then push east towards the I-95 corridor. The rain chance for Wednesday is at 40%. The rain chance will only climb as high as 40% for Thursday and Friday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.