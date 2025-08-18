Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Our chance of rain goes up today and tomorrow

Showers and storms will arrive later this afternoon
The chance of rain will be high in the afternoon hours to start the week.
High chance of afternoon storms to start the week
Posted

Here is your forecast for Monday, August 18th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm with temperatures in the upper 70s. This afternoon lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 90s. We will see a 60-70% chance of rain this afternoon mainly between 5PM and 7PM before the rain gets a push off the coast and diminishes after sunset. Overnight, a few passing clouds and warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow, our chance of rain stays high between 60-70% as the pattern remains relatively unchanged. Temperatures will once again be in the mid 90s.

Wednesday, as Hurricane Erin pulls north in the Atlantic off the east coast of the United States, the wind changes direction and we will see the wind out of the northwest and that will allow for a few showers to develop early, but then push east towards the I-95 corridor. The rain chance for Wednesday is at 40%. The rain chance will only climb as high as 40% for Thursday and Friday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.