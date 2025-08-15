FORECAST: Lower rain chances also means warmer temperatures

Here is your forecast for Friday, August 15th, 2025.

We are starting off your Friday with mostly sunny skies and mid to upper 70s.

After 3pm, isolated storms will begin to bubble up near the coast. Overall, we are expecting less cloud cover and fewer storms, which will bring us hotter temperatures in the mid-90s. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like 101-107°.

Saturday will be similar with a 30-40% chance for afternoon showers and storms. The best chance for these storms will be focused in Collier county.

Sunday, afternoon storms are expected to be more numerous with rain chances increasing to 50-70%.

Tracking Erin

We are closely monitoring Erin in the Atlantic. Impacts to SWFL will be limited to a wind shift to the northeast, some relatively drier air and lower rain chances mid to late next week.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

