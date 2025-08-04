Neighbors demand safety improvements after another crash on 2-lane stretch of Burnt Store Road

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Another serious crash occurred over the weekend on a stretch of Burnt Store Road that has seen multiple accidents this summer, prompting neighbors to renew calls for safety improvements.

FOX 4's Bella Line speaks with Burnt Store Road Coalition resident about the road:

This 5.7-mile two-lane section of Burnt Store Road has been the site of several serious crashes in recent months, some resulting in fatalities.

"It's impacting our community," said Germaine Hyatt of the Burnt Store Road Coalition and resident in the Burnt Store Marina community.

Lee County and the Florida Department of Transportation are considering widening the road.

County commissioners will vote Tuesday on purchasing land along the road for $55,000 to support the future expansion project. According to the agenda, "The property can be utilized for the future expansion of the roadway corridor. Acquiring the tract prior to development will also provide a significant cost savings to the County."

The county says this purchase is a part of an Advance Acquisition Agreement with FDOT.

Hyatt, a resident of the Burnt Store Marina, says the improvements can't come soon enough.

"The residents of Burnt Store Marina are concerned because of the safety issues either entering or exiting Burnt Store Road here at the marina, but we have a lot of home developments that are now progressing both in Charlotte County and in Lee County," Hyatt said.

The FDOT study on the road expansion is ongoing but was expected to conclude this summer. FOX 4 has reached out to the department for an update on their progress.

"Southwest Florida is a gem. We all want to live here and enjoy it, but we must have safety and consideration," Hyatt said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.