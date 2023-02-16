Watch Now
Two-week construction begins as part of the Burnt Store Road Widening project

Posted at 2:01 PM, Feb 16, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Department of Transportation is advising motorists to use caution as a two-week intersection improvement begins at Pine Island Road and Burnt Store Road on Veterans Parkway.

Over the next two-weeks improvements will be made to help the flow of traffic as part of the Burnt Store Road Widening project.

The construction will require partial lane closures, and temporary lane shifts as crews begin to lengthen the northbound turning lane and add an additional lane at the intersection.

For more information visit www.burntstorewidening.com [burntstorewidening.com].

