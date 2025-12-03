POLICE: Man accused of multiple Cape Coral car and home burglaries arrested

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested one man they say is connected to multiple burglaries.

Police say on November 7, 2025, officers responded to a vehicle burglary at a home on SW 26th Avenue.

The victim reported that someone broke into their home overnight and stole several items - including a camouflage jacket, a softball bag and cash.

Investigators say a nearby security camera captured a male suspect carrying bulky items, including a jacket, away from the vehicle.

The department connected Richard Steven Chinn, 47, to an increasing number of crimes.

On November 20, 2025, another burglary was reported at a house on SW 38th Street.

According to police, security footage showed a man on a pink bicycle approaching the house.

The victim reported that a man entered their garage and stole a $1,000 scooter.

On November 22, 2025, officers responded to SW 26th Place in Cape Coral regarding an unknown man seen walking around a new construction property.

That person, later identified as Chinn, is accused of repeatedly avoiding contact, fleeing from officers and was eventually found hiding behind trash cans in an area with recent burglaries.

Officers say they spotted Chinn wearing a Mossy Oak camouflage jacket believed to have been stolen during the November 7th burglary.

He was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail for loitering, prowling and resisting an officer without violence.

He was also linked to a stolen bag taken during an earlier burglary, police say. Officers say it was found in the garbage of a friend's home that he would often visit.

Chinn was arrested again on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, a search of his home revealed more stolen items.

Chin is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on charges including burglary of an occupied dwelling, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft and petit theft.

Police urge residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity and continue to share helpful information to prevent crime in the community.

