Mom of Cape Coral teen killed starts non-profit to raise gun violence awareness

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Close to two years ago, Cape Coral Police said 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller was shot and killed. She while walking to a Cape Coral McDonald's with her friends on March 17, 2024.

Now, her mother has started a nonprofit called Kayla's House.

The nonprofits Facebook said, "Kayla’s House is a nonprofit organization committed to raising awareness about gun violence and safeguarding our young teens through targeted education programs, active advocacy efforts, and community support initiatives."

Thomas Stein, one teen charged with her murder, is expected to head to trial next year.

Christopher Horne Jr., the other teen arrested for her murder, took a plea deal in September and agreed to testify against Stein. Horne will be sentenced in 2026.