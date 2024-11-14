DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — More evidence is coming to light in a case involving the death of a Cape Coral teen.

Thomas Stein and Christopher Horne Jr. are charged with killing Kayla Rincon-Miller in March 2024. They both had court hearings on Thursday, along with three of Horne's family members, who are charged with other crimes related to the case.

Attorneys say new evidence is being discovered in Cape Coral teen's murder case

Christopher Horne Jr. was first in court, walking in with shackles and no emotion on his face — only an attempt to wave at his family members in the audience.

Prosecutors say he and Stein, who did not have to come to court, shot and killed Rincon-Miller after attempting to rob her and two of her friends.

"Life of this case is still fairly early," said Horne Jr.'s attorney.

It's an indicator that this case could take some time between depositions, which is witness testimony, and evidence. This, especially because several people are involved.

More evidence is just now being discovered.

Varaka Stewart, Horne's aunt, is charged with witness tampering.

Police say she, Horne's dad Christopher and mother, Shanice Stewart, threatened Stein and his mother after the shooting.

Varaka's attorney said they're still digging through evidence, or trying to find it.

"We're all finding that the stuff exists during the depos (depositions)," she said.

All of Horne's family members and Stein will be back in court on Jan. 23 while Horne Jr. is back on February 27.