TEAM COVERAGE: Some question safety in Cape Coral following deadly teen shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Marquee Cinemas in Cape Coral will forever be remembered as the last place three teen girls spent a Sunday evening before an attempted robbery would claim one of their lives.

Spring break is in full swing for places like local movie theaters.

But Anslie Hines says things felt different on Monday - despite moviegoers still dropping in to see the last in box office theater.

"I, myself, was leaving this same movie theater before, and I've been followed by two teenage boys."

Hines says she is re-thinking how safe Cape Coral is at night.

"It just proves that being in a group still doesn't matter."

A man who lives a few houses down from where a shooting that claimed the life of Kayla Rincon-Miller, 15, says he's feeling on edge.

"It made me feel a little more unsecured than I used to in the past. You do not think of Cape Coral as being a violent area to speak of."

James Kelly says he's lived in Cape Coral for 20 years and said he's never seen anything like this happen on his street.

"That guy could have knocked on my door, and I'd turn on a light. I might have opened the door - that's what's scary."

As the search for the suspect continues, the Cape Coral Police Department is urging anyone with information in this investigation to come forward.

"Just seeing that is really sad. To hear that lives are being lost over something so little. So, definitely prayers for them," Hines said.

