TEAM COVERAGE: A family is heartbroken over deadly Cape Coral shooting of 15 year old as police pursue leads

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Cape Coral Police Department was still on the hunt for the shooter of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller.

The Cape Coral Police Chief says a car of one or more suspects used headlights to blind Rincon-Miller and two other girls in an attempt to rob them.

Rincon-Miller was shot and killed.

Read Fox 4's previous coverage here

On Tuesday, we spoke with Sophia Ricketts.

She says Rincon-Miller was her cousin.

“It didn't seem real, and it still doesn't seem real.Baby, princess, Kayla…I mean this is devastating,” said Ricketts.

Ricketts told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez that she grew up with her family babysitting Rincon-Miller.

“Just her smile. Like if you were in a bad mood, you just look at her and she would smile at you she put you back in a good mood,” said Ricketts.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Cape Coral Police Department told Fox 4 they cannot release a description of the vehicle, but said "the department is actively investigating, reviewing evidence, and pursuing every lead and tip."

The Cape Coral Police Department has encouraged people with information to call the Cape Coral Police Department directly at 239-574-3223 or CrimeStoppers 1-800-780-TIPS.