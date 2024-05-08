UPDATE: Second suspect in Cape Coral teen's murder appears in adult court

CAPE CORAL + FORT MYERS, Fla. — 16-year-old Christopher Horne was in an orange jumpsuit Tuesday, when he appeared on a TV monitor in a Fort Myers courtroom, while family members filled up the courtroom gallery.

Horne is now charged as an adult, with second degree murder.

Prosecutors say Horne was riding in an SUV with other boys the night of St Patrick's Day...when they reportedly drove up to a group of teen girls walking from the movies to get something to eat in Cape Coral.

Fox 4 Cape Coral 15-year-old, Kayla Rincon-Miller.

Prosecutors say the group tried to steal the girls' purses, and in the process, someone shot and killed Kayla Rincon-Miller, 15.

Exactly one month later, Horne was arrested, first seen publicly in a photo taken by law enforcement showing him in handcuffs in the back of a law enforcement vehicle.

At the time, whenCape Coral's Community Correspondent Colton Chavezasked Chief Anthony Sizemore how many more arrests the public should expect in this case, the police chief told him "several."

16-year-old Thomas Stein was arrested on the same charges last month.

Stein was picked up by police and Lee County Deputies at a home in North Fort Myers two nights after the murder. He does have a history of juvenile crimes. The clerk's office lists 4 juvenile cases in 2023, and one in 2024, but the juvenile records were confidential.

Fox 4

On Tuesday, Horne's family members were quiet as the judge ordered Horne to be held in jail at least until May 13, when the teen was expected to have his next hearing.

Police still haven't discussed any possible motive for the crime, beyond robbery, except to say that they did not believe the girls were targeted at random.