BREAKING: Second teen arrested in murder of Kayla Rincon-Miller of Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Exactly one month after a 15 year old girl died on a Cape Coral street, police announced the arrest of a second teenager in the crime.

Christopher Devin Horne, Jr. has been arrested. He's being charged with principal to a homicide while engaged in a robbery. Horne is 17 years old.

WhenCape Coral's Community Correspondent Colton Chavezasked Chief Anthony Sizemore how many more arrests the public should expect in this case, the police chief told him "several."

Police say Kayla Rincon-Miller was shot and killed during a bizarre and violent attempt to grab her purse on Sunday, March 17. Investigators say the girl was walking with two friends from the Coralwood Marquee Cinemas to a nearby McDonald's when they were confronted by a one or more individuals in a car.

Rincon-Miller Family

For 2 days, the city was on edge as we all waited for word of an arrest in the case, which came the second night, Tuesday, March 19. Some of Fox 4's community connections alerted us to a police raid in North Fort Myers, where Thomas Stein, 16, was ultimately taken into custody. Police also revealed the vehicle used in the crime had been rented by Stein's mother.

Stein appeared in juvenile court the following morning. Police were very specific in saying that he was connected to the case, but it was unlikely that Stein was the shooter. Stein faces the same charge as Horne, Jr.

Fast forward to last week, Stein was charged as an adult and moved to the adult jail, as his family called out to him in court - saying they loved him.

Fox 4

Up until now, there has been very little information to suggest a motive for the crime, other than Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore saying, early on, that it was unlikely this was a random act of violence.