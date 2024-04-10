"We love you, Thomas" Family of teen charged with murder shouts support in court

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Wednesday, Thomas Stein, 16, had his first day of adult court.

Police say Stein is connected to the murder of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller back on St. Patrick's Day. He currently faces a homicide charge.

On Monday, the hearing moved Stein from juvenile custody to adult custody, as his case was upgraded to adult court.

In adult felony court on Wednesday, Judge Margaret O. Steinbeck told Stein that he will remain in jail without the ability to bond out and will have his first appearance on Friday, April 12.

Before that, Fox 4 watched as Stein's family interacted with Stein inside the courtroom, saying they loved him before answering to Judge Steinbeck.

Investigators said Stein was driving the car that stopped in front of a group of girls, including Rincon-Miller, as they walked from a movie theater to McDonald's. Someone tried to rob the girls. Rincon-Miller was shot and killed.

At the time of this article's publishing, no additional arrests have been made. Cape Coral Police say they are actively investigating.