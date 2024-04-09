16-year-old linked to Cape teen's death goes to adult jail, no other arrests yet

FORT MYERS + CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez was in a Ft Myers courtroom Monday, April 8, as Thomas Stein, 16, appeared in court by speaker phone and stated his name to Judge Marcus.

Police say Stein is connected to the murder of 15 year old Kayla Rincon-Miller back on Easter Sunday night. He currently faces a homicide charge.

Monday's hearing moved Stein from juvenile custody to adult custody, as his case was upgraded to adult court.

Investigators say Stein was driving the car that stopped in front of a group of girls including Rincon Miller, as they walked from a movie theater to McDonald's. Someone tried to rob the girls, and Rincon-Miller was shot. She did not survive her injuries.

At the time of this article's publishing, no additional arrests have been made. Cape Coral Police say they are actively investigating.