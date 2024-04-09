Watch Now
16-year-old linked to Cape teen's death goes to adult jail, no other arrests yet

Thomas Stein appeared in court by speaker phone on Monday morning.
Thomas Stein moved to adult custody
On Monday, April 8, Thomas Stein, 16, appeared in court by speaker phone and stated his name to Judge Marcus. Prosecutors moved Stein's case to adult court and say he is connected to the murder of 15 year old Kayla Rincon Miller of Cape Coral back on Easter Sunday night.
Posted at 11:13 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 23:31:22-04

FORT MYERS + CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez was in a Ft Myers courtroom Monday, April 8, as Thomas Stein, 16, appeared in court by speaker phone and stated his name to Judge Marcus.

Police say Stein is connected to the murder of 15 year old Kayla Rincon-Miller back on Easter Sunday night. He currently faces a homicide charge.

Monday's hearing moved Stein from juvenile custody to adult custody, as his case was upgraded to adult court.

On Monday, April 8, Lawyers worked through moving Thomas Stein, 16, from juvenile custody to adult custody, as the murder case against him was upgraded to adult court.

Investigators say Stein was driving the car that stopped in front of a group of girls including Rincon Miller, as they walked from a movie theater to McDonald's. Someone tried to rob the girls, and Rincon-Miller was shot. She did not survive her injuries.

At the time of this article's publishing, no additional arrests have been made. Cape Coral Police say they are actively investigating.

