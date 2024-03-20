BREAKING: Lee Co. deputies and Cape PD working large scene in N Ft Myers

NORTH FT MYERS, Fla. — Tuesday night, people called Fox 4 in their community when they saw a large police presence in North Ft Myers.

Lee County Deputies and Cape Coral Police cruisers were seen outside a home on West Mariana Avenue,. near Us-41 and Pine Island Road.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says it was assisting Cape Coral police in an investigation. No other specifics were provided, but at one point people on scene reported seeing law enforcement with guns drawn.

The city of Cape Coral has been on edge since Sunday night, when Kayla Rincon-Miller, 15, was shot and killed during a bizarre and violent robbery attempt to grab her purse. The girl was walking with two friends from the local movie theater to a nearby McDonald's when they were confronted by a one or more individuals in a car, according to police.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests had been reported in the case.

Fox 4 reached out to Cape Coral police but as of 10 o'clock Tuesday night there was no response.