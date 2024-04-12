Teen charged in 15-year-old's killing pleads not guilty

The 16-year-old accused of being the getaway driver connected to the shooting death of a 15-year-old Cape Coral girl pled not guilty.

Court documents show Thomas Stein, charged in the shooting death of Kayla Rincon-Miller, is now being charged as an adult.

Investigators say Stein was driving the car that stopped in front of a group of girls, including Rincon-Miller, as they walked from a movie theater to McDonald’s.

Police say Stein blinded the girls with his headlights while someone else got out of the car in an attempt to rob the girls and ultimately shot and killed Rincon-Miller.

Cape Coral Police are still looking for additional suspects.