"Love you, baby": Second teen arrested for Cape Coral murder appears in court

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Thursday morning, 16-year-old Christopher Horne Jr. appeared in front of a judge less than 24 hours after he was arrested in connection to the murder of Kayla Rincon-Miller.

Horne is charged with principle to a murder during a robbery — simply meaning he's accused of being involved in the murder.

Cape Coral Police say on March 17, Rincon-Miller and her two friends were walking from a local movie theater to a McDonald's when a car pulled up.

Police say the suspects tried to rob them and then shots were fired, killing Rincon-Miller.

Officers arrested 16-year-old Thomas Stein two days later, and Horne was arrested on April 17.

In court on Thursday, there was a small disruption as someone in the courtroom, there for Horne, started taking video of the suspect with his cell phone before bailiffs stepped in.

The four minute court appearance ended with words from Horne, his mother and others there for him.

"Love you, baby," Horne's mother said.

"Love y'all," Horne replied with twice.

The judge ordered Horne to stay in the Juvenile Detention Center for 21 days. He cannot have contact with Rincon-Miller's family or the co-defendants in the case.

Police have said more arrests are imminent.

Horne is expected to be back in court on May 6 at 9 a.m. where the State Attorney's Office will likely decide whether or not they will charge Horne as an adult. The other suspect, Stein, has been charged as an adult.