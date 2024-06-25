NO SHOW: Father of teen arrested in Cape Coral murder didn't appear in court

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Christopher Horne, Sr. did not show up to his arraignment on Monday.

The judge issued a bench warrant - allowing police to arrest him again.

Horne's son, Christopher Horne, Jr., is one of two teenagers charged with killing Kayla Rincon - Miller.

Prosecutors say Horne, Jr. was with a group of young men who robbed Kayla and several friends after they left the movie theater.

The Cape Coral Police Department says during the robbery, one of the teenagers shot and killed Rincon-Miller.

Thomas Stein was the first teen arrested in connection to this case.

Investigators say Horne, Sr. threatened Stein's family and told them not to cooperate with law enforcement so his son would not be arrested.

Monday was the second time Horne, Sr. was supposed to be in court for an arraignment.

The first time he showed up without an attorney.