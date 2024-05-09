Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCape Coral

Actions

UPDATE: Mother joins son in jail on obstruction charge in Cape Coral murder case

Lee County deputies says they're investigating witness tampering, where suspect Thomas Stein and his family were threatened at gunpoint by the family of suspect Christopher Horne.
Posted at 5:33 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 18:00:20-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Things have taken another turn in the case of a teen shot and killed in a Cape Coral street on St. Patrick's Day.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested one of the suspects' mother.

Thomas Stein and Christopher Horne are accused of killing Kayla Rincon-Miller during a bizarre robbery attempt.

Cape Coral 15-year-old, Kayla Rincon-Miller.
Cape Coral 15-year-old, Kayla Rincon-Miller.

Both are 16 and both are charged as adults.

Horne's mother is now facing allegations - charged with obstruction of justice.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating witness tampering where Stein and his family were threatened at gunpoint by Horne's family.

Shanice Stewart Obstruction of Justice Charge Suspect
Shanice Stewart

Deputies say Thomas Stein's mother was ordered not to speak to police, or another one of her children would be harmed.

In court on Thursday, the prosecutor asks, "Who are the people that were identified with tampering her and her son?".

Thomas Stein

The deputy responds, "Ultimately identified in the case were Shanice Stewart Christopher Horne's mother, Faraka Steward his aunt, and Christopher Horne senior - his father."

We also learned that following the March 17th murder, the Horne family moved their belongings out and left their home.

RELATED: "Love you, baby": Second teen arrested for Cape Coral murder appears in court

That's according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say that is why it took officers nearly a month to find Horne and arrest him.

The judge denied bail for Horne Thursday, as prosecutors reminded the court Horne posed a risk to public safety.

The Cape Coral Police Department says more arrests are possible.

You can trust FOX 4 to keep you updated.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: THE MURDER OF KAYLA RINCON-MILLER

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023