Suspect accused of killing Cape Coral teen pleads no contest

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Christopher Horne Jr., one of two teens accused of killing Cape Coral teen Kayla Rincon-Miller, has pleaded no contest.

The 17-year-old changed his plea in a Lee County courtroom on Friday morning, more than a year after the shooting.

The State Attorney's Office said in the plea agreement, he agrees to testify against his co-defendant, Thomas Stein.

Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller said Horne Jr. gave a proffer, meaning he told prosecutors behind closed doors what happened the night of the shooting.

In that discussion with prosecutors, Horne Jr. told them Stein was the suspect that pulled the trigger and killed Kayla. The prosecutor said they did record that conversation and Horne Jr. will now be listed as a witness in the case against Stein.

He pleaded no contest to second-degree murder with a firearm and three counts of attempted robbery with a firearm.

If he cooperates, the State Attorney's Office said he will be sentenced to 25 years in prison. Horne Jr. also waived his right to appeal.

On March 17, 2024, Cape Coral Police say a car drove up to Kayla and her two friends on SE 16th Place near SE 20th Street. Detectives said the people in the car tried to rob them before shots were fired.

Kayla was hit and died at the hospital.

In a previous press conference, police said the incident was not random.

Officers arrested 16-year-old Thomas Stein two days after the shooting. Later, Horne Jr. was arrested, who was also 16 at the time.

It's not known if Stein will follow suit and enter a different plea.

Horne Jr. will be sentenced on Feb. 24 where family members are expected to make impact statements.