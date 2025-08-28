PLEA DEAL: Teen murder suspect set to enter plea next month

One of the teenage murder suspects accused of killing a Cape Coral girl is set to take a plea deal next month.

Fox 4 was in the Lee County courtroom Thursday morning when a judge set a plea date for September 19th for Christopher Horne Jr.

Horne and Thomas Stein are charged in the March 2024 shooting death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon Miller.

It’s unclear currently what plea Horne plans to enter at his September hearing.

During Stein’s court appearance on Wednesday, there were no indications a plea deal was imminent.

Instead, prosecutors said they were preparing for a three-day trial for the teenage murder suspect.

Stein is scheduled to return to court on October 3rd.