Cape Coral teen murder case moves closer to trial

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A teenager accused of killing a Cape Coral girl appeared in court Wednesday as his case moves closer to trial.

Thomas Stein is charged in the March 2024 shooting death of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon Miller. FOX 4's Bella Line has been following this case since it happened.

During Wednesday's hearing, Steins' attorney requested additional time to complete witness interviews. The defense indicated they believe they are in the final round of these interviews.

The state said they expect to be ready for trial by either the end of this year or the beginning of spring.

"I believe there's a handful more of the truly substantive depositions that still need to be conducted, but we have made a tremendous amount of progress," said Alyssa Wolf from the State Attorney's Office.

The State Attorney's Office said they are preparing for a three-day trial for Stein.

Stein is scheduled to return to court on October 3. Christopher Horne Jr., the other teen accused of murder in connection with this case, is set to appear in court Thursday.

