CHARGES DROPPED: Family of Cape Coral murder suspect no longer being prosecuted

CAPE CORAL, Fla — The State Attorney's Office has dropped charges against the family of teenage murder suspect, Christopher Horne.

Horne is one of two teenagers charged with killing Kayla Rincon-Miller during a robbery in March of 2024. The other teenager charged is Thomas Stein.

Fox 4

Christopher Horne Sr, Shanice Stewart, and Varaka Stewart were arrested about two months after the murder and charged with tampering with a witness.

Cape Coral Police say the family members threatened Stein's mother to keep her quiet so she would not cooperate with police.

In a July court appearance, Horne Jr.'s mother, Shanice Stewart, said Horne's dad had a recording on his phone of Stein's mother saying her son killed Rincon-Miller. She claims Stein's mother also admitted to getting rid of the gun.

The phone and how to unlock it, was the subject of several court appearances last summer and fall.

But on May 2 and 5, the State Attorney's Office filed paperwork to drop the charges against all three family members.

Fox 4 has reached out to the State Attorney's Office to get more information about why the charges were dropped, and if the family members could be prosecuted some time in the future. We will update this story as soon as we have more information.