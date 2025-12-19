New body camera footage shows Cape Councilwoman arrested for DUI

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Body camera footage shows the moments Cape Coral police arrested Councilwoman Rachel Kaduk on DUI charges after a concerned citizen called 911 about a reckless driver.

According to a police report, officers responded to a 911 call from a concerned citizen who reported a reckless driver.

"Yes ma'am, I'm on Del Prado going north. I've got a car in front of me that it looks like they are definitely drunk," the caller told dispatchers.

Police say Kaduk was driving home from a VIP night at a restaurant in downtown Cape Coral when she was pulled over.

The body camera footage shows Kaduk exiting her vehicle after the traffic stop. She had glassy eyes and smelled like alcohol, according to the police report.

When asked to perform field sobriety tests, Kaduk initially shook her head.

"I'm just shaking my head no because this is ridiculous, but whatever," Kaduk said in the video.

She eventually participated in some field sobriety tests, including walking in a straight line.

During the testing, Kaduk made comments about the temperature.

Kaduk: "I'm stopping you because it's 60 degrees outside."

Officer: "It's actually -21 in Iowa from where I'm from."

Kaduk: "Well, I'm from Cape Coral. I grew up in this exact same district that I'm representing."

Less than 10 seconds later, Kaduk announced she was leaving the scene.

"I am actually leaving because you have found nothing," she said before walking away from officers.

Police then placed Kaduk in handcuffs.

The police report states she refused to provide a breath sample twice until arriving at the Lee County Jail.

Kaduk faces charges for DUI and refusing to submit to a breath test. She has been released on bond.

The District 7 councilwoman was elected in November 2024. Court records show she was previously arrested for DUI in 2013 but pleaded no contest to reckless driving.

Line reached out to Kaduk and her attorney to see if they wanted to comment on the body camera footage, but neither have responded yet.

Court records show Kaduk's attorney has entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. She is scheduled to appear in court on January 5.

Kaduk shared this statement with Line on Wednesday:

"I want to address the incident that occurred early this morning in which I was arrested and charged with DUI. I fully understand the seriousness of this matter and the disappointment that many may feel. I am truly sorry for the concern this has caused our community, my colleagues on the City Council, and our city staff. Serving the people of Cape Coral is an honor, and I take that responsibility very seriously.



I intend to cooperate fully with the legal process as this matter moves forward. Out of respect for that process, I cannot comment further on any specifics at this time. I sincerely apologize for the distraction this creates for our city and the important work before us. I understand that trust between the public and their elected officials must be earned, and I am committed to working to restore that trust through my actions." Rachel Kaduk

