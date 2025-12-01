Deadly Yacht Club speed boat crash shakes Cape Coral community, takes lives of beloved autism supporters

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Three people are dead and a man is fighting for his life after a speed boat crash near the Cape Coral Yacht Club on Saturday.

UPDATE: FWC releases names of boat crash victims

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission identified the victims as Craig Millett, Brenna Millett and Rebecca Knight. Another boater, Neal Kirby, remains hospitalized with severe injuries.

Fox 4's Bella Line spent the day talking with people who knew the victims and a friend of the man who is still in the hospital:

Fatal yacht club boat crash shakes Cape Coral community, takes lives of beloved autism supporters

"On behalf of all of the agencies that assisted today and FWC to express our sincerest sympathies to the friends and family of Mr and Ms Millett as well as Ms Knight for the tragic incident that occurred. Our thoughts are with them," said Bradley Johnson of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Fox 4's Bella Line learned that Craig, Brenna and Rebecca were advocates for the autism community. Family Initiative said in a statement: "Rebecca's infectious laugh and steadfast determination, Brenna's warm smile and kind, encouraging words that lifted us through every event meeting, and Craig's boundless generosity and immense heart, especially for our guy Kolby, touched us in ways words can barely capture."

Kirby's friend says he suffered 6 broken ribs, severe lung damage, a broken clavicle and a shattered pelvis. The friend said Kirby had surgery Monday morning and is recovering.

The friend described Kirby as a lifelong Cape Coral resident and avid power boater whose family remains in good spirits about his recovery.

FWC has not released any updates on the investigation. The cause of the deadly crash remains unclear.

