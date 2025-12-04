CCPD: Driver going 119 mph crashes, arrested on DUI and weapons charges

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An officer clocked a driver at 119 mph in a 55-mph zone early Thursday before the vehicle crashed and the driver was arrested, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

A report from police says that at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, December 4, 2025, an officer conducting radar enforcement near 1851 NE Pine Island Road observed a silver 2012 Volkswagen Jetta traveling 119 mph in a 55-mph zone. The officer activated emergency lights and sirens and attempted a traffic stop.

Police say the car turned north onto Del Prado Boulevard North, where the driver lost control, jumped a curb, and struck a traffic sign near the intersection. The Jetta became stuck on top of the damaged sign, allowing the officer to detain the driver without losing visual contact.

The driver was identified as Javier Alvarez Alvarez (DOB: 05/16/1998) of Cape Coral. According to CCPD, Alvarez admitted to driving and said he lost control because the vehicle had a manual transmission. Officers reported that Alvarez showed signs of impairment, including watery eyes and the odor of alcohol. A concealed handgun and an alcohol-filled flask were found on him during a search incident to detention.

CCPD states that Alvarez showed multiple indicators of impairment during Standardized Field Sobriety Evaluations. Officers arrested him for Driving Under the Influence, and he refused to submit to a breath test. Police say that when officers attempted to place him in a patrol vehicle for transport to the Lee County Jail, he resisted by bracing himself to prevent the door from closing. He was then restrained and transported without further issues.

A post-arrest inventory of the vehicle revealed a cooler containing alcoholic beverages. Officers also found another individual’s Florida driver’s license in Alvarez’s possession, and that portion of the investigation remains ongoing.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Alvarez was charged with:



DUI – Driving Under the Influence (F.S.S. 316.193)

DUI Property Damage (F.S.S. 316.193(3)(c)1)

DUI Refusal (F.S.S. 316.1939(1)(d))

Dangerous Excessive Speeding (F.S.S. 316.1922(1a))

Fleeing and Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer (F.S.S. 316.1935(2))

Tag – Unlawful Alteration (F.S.S. 320.061)

Carrying a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (F.S.S. 790.07(1))

Resisting Officer Without Violence (F.S.S. 843.02)

Source of all information: Cape Coral Police Department