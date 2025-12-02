'No one expected this': Friend who saw deadly boat crash recounts the tragic day

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man who saw his friends' speed boat crash in Cape Coral says he has plans to honor their lives.

Three people died Saturday when a speedboat flipped in the Caloosahatchee River near the Cape Coral Yacht Club, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with Tusha about what he is doing in their memory:

'No one expected this': Friend who witnessed fatal boat crash recounts the tragic day

Original reporting:

UPDATE: FWC releases names of boat crash victims

Rebecca Knight, Craig Millett and Brenna Millett were killed when the 39-foot speedboat overturned. A fourth person, Neal Kirby, survived the crash and is recovering in the hospital, where a friend says he is making positive progress.

Simon Tusha was leading the group in his own boat when the tragedy occurred.

"I was in front of them. I turned around and I saw the boat flipping," Tusha said.

Tusha, a friend of the Milletts, says he and others jumped into action immediately after witnessing the crash.

"We jumped in the water, but a lot of people, they just didn't know what to do," Tusha said.

He says he performed CPR on Brenna Millett but says there were injuries he couldn't see.

"No one expected this," Tusha said.

Now Tusha wants to turn the tragedy into purpose by creating a water safety training program in the Milletts' name.

"Brenna and Craig were always givers, like everything. You know, their doors were always open to everybody," Tusha said.

The victims were known for giving back to their community. Family Initiative says Brenna, Craig and Rebecca were fierce advocates for the autism community. Stuff a Bagel, a local bakery, described Rebecca as a "magic maker behind the scenes at Stuff a Bagel" in her role as one of their distributors.

Sea Tow said as of Monday they were still searching for the boat's motors.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they don't have any new information to release about the investigation at this time.

