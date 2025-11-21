Drunk DoorDash? Cape Coral police make the arrest, then the delivery

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Somewhere in Cape Coral on Thursday night, a DoorDash customer got their food delivered by a police officer.

And a DoorDash driver was delivered to jail.

Cape Coral Police say they got a call just after 8 pm, that a driver seemed to be unconscious behind the wheel of a car at the intersection of Skyline Blvd and Cape Coral Pkwy.

Police say when they got to the scene they removed the driver, 25-year-old Luis Angel Alania Estrella, and began a DUI investigation.

"It was discovered during the investigation that Estrella was working as a DoorDash delivery driver at the time of the incident and expressed concern over the undelivered food order in his possession," police wrote in a news release.

So, one of the officers who made the arrest delivered the food to the waiting customer.

Estrella was charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license.