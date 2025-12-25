CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The squeaking of toys and wagging of tails filled the halls of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter on Christmas Day during its annual holiday celebration, bringing joy to animals still waiting for their forever homes.

Volunteers and staff eagerly waited by the cages to see each dog come out in their Christmas costumes and receive brand-new toys donated by the community.

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser speak with a volunteer about making the shelter part of her family's Christmas Day traditions:

Cape Coral Animal Shelter spreads Christmas cheer to dogs and cats waiting for their forever homes

"They know what's going on. They know they're going to get a present and they know they're going to get an extra special treat today," said Liz McCauley, executive director of the Cape Coral Animal Shelter.

Volunteer Tiffany Brueckner and her sisters acted as the shelter's Santa, distributing the donated toys to eager paws and wagging tails.

"We just love seeing the dogs come up and enjoy a gift and enjoy the holiday season - anything that makes them smile," Brueckner said.

Fox 4 The Brueckner sisters said they have made a Christmas Day tradition of visiting the Cape Coral Animal Shelter.

"It's fun opening gifts for them and seeing them take it. It feels really good in my heart," Brueckner said.

Without dedicated volunteers like the Brueckners, the animals might go without holiday cheer during what can be a lonely time for pets without families.

"We know that they have their wonderful animals and their family at home, but they want to take a little time to come and show some love to the shelter animals who will hopefully be in their forever homes very soon," McCauley said.

Fox 4 Cape Coral Animal Shelter says the annual celebration is to bring joy to the animals during the holidays before they find their forever homes.

For the Brueckner family, spending at the shelter on Christmas has become an integral part of their holiday traditions.

"We do our Christmas after we get done at the shelter. We've done this [for] a couple of years," Brueckner said.

The annual celebration serves as a reminder that while these animals wait for adoption, they're surrounded by a community that cares about their well-being during the holiday season.

