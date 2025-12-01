Police: Cape Coral man charged after road rage attack escalates to car-ramming

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is facing multiple charges after police said a road rage incident escalated to punches being thrown on Nov. 26.

31-year-old Thomas Coyle was arrested and charged with burglary with assault or battery, battery on specified personnel and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the incident near Chiquita Boulevard and Gleason Parkway.

Police said around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, a driver changed lanes around Coyle's white Jeep. The victim told Cape Coral Police Department officers he did not cut off the vehicle, but shortly after, he noticed the Jeep behind him, continuously honking.

Both drivers pulled over, and police said Coyle approached the victim's driver-side window. When the man rolled down his window, officers said Coyle began yelling and punched the victim several times.

The victim attempted to open his door while still being struck by Coyle. Police said the victim yelled for Coyle to stop and was finally able to get his door open. The victim told police he pushed Coyle back in self-defense before officers arrived and separated the two.

After being separated, police said Coyle got back into his Jeep and intentionally rammed it into the victim's vehicle. Police said the car hit the victim and knocked him down.

Coyle's passenger told officers the other driver had cut them off, causing Coyle to become irate and approach the vehicle. She said she did not witness any fight.

However, police said two witnesses corroborated the victim's account. One witness reported seeing Coyle punch the victim through the car window, while another told officers they saw Coyle intentionally drive forward and ram the victim's vehicle.

As EMS started to treat Coyle, police said he grabbed a medic's wrist and shoved him.

Coyle was booked into the Lee County Jail and has since bonded out.

Back in June 2024, court records show Coyle was arrested for battery for another road rage incident.

According to a police report, Coyle punched another driver in the head and upper body. Then, the report said Coyle bashed in the victim's windshield with his bare fist.

The records show the victim said Coyle told them to pull over after the road rage incident near SW Pine Island Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard.

Coyle did not face charges, but entered into an agreement with prosecutors that he would take an anger management course, complete a mental health evaluation and follow other conditions the court laid out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.