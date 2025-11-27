Scotty's Bierwerks announces closure of Cape Coral brewery

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In a post of Facebook, Scotty's Bierwerks announced that it will be closing its doors indefinitely on Friday, Nov. 28 after nine years in Southwest Florida.

The brewery said online that despite "fighting to good fight," lease negotiations reached a standstill, and that they have run out of time and options.

"As many of you know, our beloved owner and founder Scotty has been preparing for a well-deserved retirement," the post said. "He has brewed the best beers in the Cape year after year, built a brand everyone can recognize from a mile away, and a community that is unparalleled."

The post said that it had found the perfect successor to take the brand forward following the retirement.

"It is with profound sadness, and the heaviest of hearts, that we must announce we are closing our doors indefinitely at the end of the day this Friday, November 28th," the post said.

The brewery will be open on Friday from 1 p.m. until last call.