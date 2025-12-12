CRIME STOPPERS: Group stole wallets from elderly shoppers at SWFL stores

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of suspected “purse dippers” accused of stealing wallets from elderly women while shopping.

According to Crime Stoppers, two confirmed cases occurred Nov. 7 at HomeGoods locations on Gulf Center Drive in Fort Myers and Bay Landing Drive in Bonita Springs. Investigators believe additional victims may not yet realize their wallets were stolen.

The thefts follow a pattern often seen during the holiday shopping season, Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte said.

“As they were shopping, one of the suspects came up to them, started chatting them up. While they were engaged in this conversation over here, somebody's coming in from the side, dipping into their purse, taking their wallets with all their credit cards and their cash,” Routte said.

Before victims even noticed their wallets were missing, credit card alerts began popping up for purchases at nearby retailers, including the Apple Store, Lululemon and Sunglass World. Routte said the group appears to know exactly how fast they need to move.

“They're immediately using those credit cards and buying other gift cards because when they use the stolen credit cards to buy gift cards, those gift cards are now untraceable,” she said.

Routte said the suspects may be part of a larger organized theft ring operating in multiple Florida cities.

Crime Stoppers is urging shoppers to stay vigilant, especially during the holiday rush, and to keep purses zipped and secured.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in surveillance images is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.