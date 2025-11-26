'Don't give up': Cape Coral businesses fill community fridge for needy families

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Family-owned businesses in Cape Coral are working together to provide free Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need, marking the biggest turkey drive yet for a local community pantry.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with some of the businesses who made the drive happen:

Lee County Plumbing and Supply, SJC Technology, First Class Delivery, and other local businesses have joined forces to stock a community fridge with turkeys and other food items for people struggling to put meals on the table during the holiday season.

"Some people get off at work at 11 o'clock at night. They have nothing to eat. You know, there's a fridge for them to come get something and take it home," said Dionne Lopez, owner of Lee County Plumbing and the community fridge.

Lopez started the community pantry behind her store on SE 47th Terrace nearly 5 years ago with a simple mission.

"We just don't want anybody to be hungry," Lopez said.

This year marks the first time the family businesses have collaborated on the turkey drive. The owners say they've already given away about 30 free turkeys and plan to continue restocking as food is taken.

"I try to be the change in the world that I want to see," said Matthew Sauerland, owner of First Class Delivery.

For families facing food insecurity this holiday season, the business owners want to share a message of hope.

"Just keep up hope and don't give up. There's a light at the end of the tunnel," Sauerland said.

Betty Cody, owner of SJC Technology, added an emotional message for those in need: "Don't give up. Keep going. There's a lot of us that care about you."

Lopez says the fridge and freezer both came from a citizen that supports their mission.

The community fridge remains accessible to anyone in need and is open 24/7.

