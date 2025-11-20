Golisano Autism Community Hub brings new support to Cape Coral families

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral families now have a major new resource designed to support children on the autism spectrum and the parents who raise them. The Golisano Autism Community Hub officially opened this week on the Thrive Academy campus. It offers a combination of education, training, and community-building under one roof.

Senior reporter Emily Young was on hand for the grand opening of a life changing Autism hub:

Golisano Autism Community Hub opens

The hub was made possible through a $5 million donation from the Golisano family.

Inside the facility, families, educators, and community members will find rooms dedicated to professional development, continuing education, and hands-on training aimed at helping people better understand and interact with children on the spectrum.

Thirteen-year-old twins Kyle and Cam Offerman are an example of the kind of progress families say is possible with the right support. The boys were nonverbal when they started at Thrive Academy five years ago, but their father, Kevin, says everything changed once they found their voices.

“Before we found Family Initiative, we didn’t know what to do, and you really feel by yourself,” he said. “Family Initiative and the Golisano Hub have been life-changing. Literally.”

Family Initiative leaders say the hub is designed not just as a resource center, but as a way to build a stronger sense of community. Their goal is to ensure no parent feels isolated while trying to navigate what’s best for their child.

The organization says this is just the beginning, it has plans to continue expanding programs and services for families across Southwest Florida.

