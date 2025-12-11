Cape Coral City Council decides against pay raise proposal for 2026 ballot

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral City Council members will not receive pay raises after the council decided against putting the proposal on the 2026 ballot.

The council made the decision during a special meeting Wednesday, citing concerns about the current economy and the city's water extension project in North Cape Coral as factors in their choice.

The proposal would have nearly doubled council salaries, bringing the mayor's pay from $48,000 to $80,000 and council members' salaries from nearly $43,000 to $70,000.

The idea originated from the city's Charter Review Commission.

Commission Chair Richard Leon said he believes the decision will benefit the community.

"The community will be able to have a greater discussion specifically who wants to be our Mayor, our council members, and we'll be able to focus on that instead of this compensation," Leon said.

Data presented at the meeting showed Cape Coral's council is currently paid nearly half of what similar sized cities like Tallahassee and Port St. Lucie pay their council members.

The council is still considering other items that may appear on the 2026 ballot. Fox 4 will continue to keep you up to date on those items.

