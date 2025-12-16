Law enforcement increases security at Jewish gatherings after Australia attack

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As the Jewish community begins Chanukah celebrations, the recent deadly attack at a Chanukah event in Australia weighs heavily on local religious leaders and congregants across Southwest Florida.

Rabbi Yossi Labkowski of Chabad of Cape Coral knew a rabbi killed in the Australia attack, describing him as a "very, very brilliant man" who "always had good ideas" and "always shared the good ideas that he had with others."

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser speak with the Jewish community about safety concerns after the attack in Australia:

Law enforcement increases security at Jewish gatherings as the community mourns after the Australia attack

During Sunday's menorah lighting at the Chabad of Cape Coral, Rabbi Labkowski noticed the somber mood among some attendees.

"They were very heartbroken last night," Labkowski said.

The rabbi observed that community members appeared on edge, becoming more vigilant and cautious during the religious gathering.

Both the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office have responded by increasing patrols in Jewish communities and at religious events. The enhanced security presence, while appreciated, highlights ongoing concerns about antisemitism.

Fox 4 While some people had safety concerns after the Australia attack, Rabbi Yossi Labkowski said there was still a large crowd for the menorah lighting at the Chabad of Cape Coral.

"The rise of antisemitism in today's world, although it might not be as evil as other times in our history, it's our reality," said Nammie Ichilov, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples.

Ichilov described the security measures as an unwelcome necessity.

"The Jewish community has essentially been burdened with an unplanned and undesired tax for safety and security," Ichilov said.

Fox 4 Lee County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed with Fox 4 that they are adding patrols for Jewish gatherings during Chanukah.

Despite the heightened security concerns, Rabbi Labkowski emphasized that the community will continue its traditions and gatherings.

"Jewish people are like olives. The more you squeeze an olive, the finer the oil comes out. The more you squeeze the Jewish people, the more the beauty of the Jewish people shines," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.