New Cape Coral Boathouse renderings show its potential new look following devastating

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Boathouse restaurant that once stood at the Cape Coral Yacht Club is coming back, possibly with a new look.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with people at the Yacht Club beach about the new renderings:

Cape Coral Boathouse restaurant gets new potential design following devastating fire last year

More than a year after a fire destroyed the waterfront restaurant, the memories still run deep for many people.

"I was broken hearted because it was one of my favorite places to go in the Cape," said Stephen Soviero, who grew up in Cape Coral.

Now we have new renderings of the Boathouse restaurant that has a little bit of a different look. Many people tell me they just want to see the restaurant and yacht club back open for business.

Kearns Restaurant Group Cape Coral Boathouse restaurant gets new potential design following devastating fire last year

Kearns Restaurant Group Cape Coral Boathouse restaurant gets new potential design following devastating fire last year

"It does look nice. It looks bigger and multiple level the way they did it, you know, hopefully they'll build it where it will withstand some storms," said Mike Novak, a yacht club visitor.

James Riddle, who visits the beach often, wants to see action on the yacht club soon.

"They got to decide and start, and that's it. Bottom line, start," Riddle said.

However, not everyone is completely sold on the new design.

"It's a little bit overkill, if you ask me, a little bit too much going on, but it is what it is," Soviero said.

I asked the owner when they're aiming to reopen or for a timeline, but he has not responded yet.

As for the yacht club, the city says the park designs are expected to be done by the end of the year and the community center designs by early next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.