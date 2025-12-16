Christmas is the deadliest day of the year for heart patients, doctors say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The American Heart Association reports that more people die from cardiac-related causes on Christmas Day than any other day of the year. It's a troubling statistic doctors said is driven by a combination of holiday habits and added stress.

Senior Reporter Emily Young learns how heart patients can protect themselves this holiday season:

Christmas is deadly for heart patients

Medical experts describe the holiday season as a “perfect storm” for heart health. Heavy, salty meals, increased alcohol consumption, disrupted sleep schedules, travel stress, and changes in daily routines can all put added strain on the heart. In many cases, doctors said patients also forget or delay taking their prescribed heart medications.

According to the American Heart Association, there is a 15% increase in cardiac-related deaths during the holiday season.

Dr. Scott Allen with Florida Heart Associates in Fort Myers said enjoying the holidays doesn’t mean putting your health at risk, but moderation is key.

“The most important thing is just not to ignore symptoms,” Dr. Allen said. “We see people all the time who are at a family gathering and having chest pain, shortness of breath, or feeling something isn’t right, and they don’t want to inconvenience their family or step away to seek medical care — even when they’re having a heart problem.”

Dr. Allen emphasizes the importance of sticking to regular routines, even during busy celebrations. That includes taking medications as prescribed, limiting alcohol intake, avoiding overindulging in heavy foods, and finding time for light exercise whenever possible.

The doctor also said you shouldn't ignore warning signs such as chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, or unusual fatigue. Seeking medical attention quickly can be lifesaving.

Health experts said a few small, mindful choices can help reduce risks while still allowing families to enjoy the holiday season.