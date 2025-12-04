Cape Coral receives $6.5 million state grant for water infrastructure project

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral has secured $6.5 million in state funding to support a major utilities expansion project, officials confirmed following Governor Ron DeSantis' announcement of $50 million in statewide grants for alternative water supply projects.

The funding will support the North 1 Utilities Extension Project East reclaimed water expansion, which aims to bring new utility infrastructure to thousands of properties in Northeast Cape Coral. City leaders say the grant will reduce the amount of local revenue needed to move the project forward while helping Cape Coral protect and stabilize local water resources.

The North 1 East UEP will deliver central water, sewer and irrigation lines to properties throughout Northeast Cape Coral. A major component involves expanding the city's reclaimed water system by increasing the supply of highly treated wastewater for irrigation. This expansion aims to reduce pressure on the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer, a key water source where declining levels have prompted ongoing restrictions.

"The $6.5 million grant from the Governor's Office and the Department of Environmental Protection is a tremendous benefit to Cape Coral," Mayor John Gunter said. "This funding will help reduce the amount of local revenue needed to fund the North 1 East Utilities Extension Project and enhance our reclaimed water infrastructure, which protects water quality and supports the community's long-term needs."

Gunter emphasized that securing additional funding for utilities extension projects remains a top priority for City Council.

"We will keep seeking every opportunity to lower costs for taxpayers," Gunter said.

Cape Coral's award is part of a broader state investment in Florida's water infrastructure. Statewide, the Governor's Office has identified roughly $112 million for water quality and alternative water supply initiatives, including about $50 million specifically for Florida DEP's Alternative Water Supply grant program.

The North 1 UEP has generated controversy among Cape Coral residents, who have faced bills in the tens of thousands of dollars for water line installation, assessments and connection costs. While the new grant won't eliminate those expenses, city officials say it will help reduce the overall financial burden on taxpayers as the multi-year project continues.

The City of Cape Coral says it will share additional details about how the funding will affect project costs as planning moves forward.

