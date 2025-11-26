CAPE CORAL — Every dog at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter has a story. Some started off life in a tough way, but you would never know by their wagging tails. The people at the shelter say many of the animals came from similar situations.

"Our single biggest problem here at our shelter is people that are indiscriminately breeding for animals," said Liz McCauley, executive director at Cape Coral Animal Shelter.

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser hear how puppy protection legislation could impact shelters:

Governor DeSantis pushes for stricter regulations for dog breeders

McCauley says when those animals don't sell, some breeders will drop them off at shelters.

"There's not a shortage of animals being bred that are unwanted. We're hoping that this legislation puts an end to that," McCauley said.

FOX 4 The Cape Coral Animal Shelter said this dog, named Olivia, was rescued from an abusive breeding situation.

Governor Ron DeSantis proposed the legislation McCauley is hopeful of on Tuesday.

"Why would we not be focusing on helping find these dogs homes that are in a shelter?" DeSantis said.

He is asking lawmakers to create a hotline to report abuse by breeders, increase penalties for people who abuse animals in front of a child, and require pet stores to offer space to shelters for adoptions before using it for dogs from puppy mills.

"I've always been huge into adopt don't shop," said Taylor Smith, who was at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter on Tuesday.

FOX 4 The Cape Coral Animal Shelter says these puppies were rescued from the side of the road.

She practiced that motto while at the shelter where she adopted a new dog. She said she'd like to see more support for both the animals and those who rescue them.

"I just feel like the shelters need help, because shelters are so full nowadays," Smith said.

The shelter remains full of dogs hoping their stories will have a happy ending.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.